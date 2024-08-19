Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, has urged Abia state governor Alex Otti to dump the Labour Party for the APC

Kalu expressed confidence that the APC would produce the next governor of Abia in 2027 despite praising Otti's performance

An APC chieftain also spoke on why Governor Otti joining the ruling party would be an excellent political move

Umuahia, Abia state—Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Benjamin Kalu has called on Abia state governor Alex Otti to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a move seen as an attempt to attract the Labour Party (LP) to the state.

Kalu's appeal is similar to that of Senate President Sen. Goodwill Akpabio, who urged the governor of Akwa Ibom to join the APC.

House of Reps Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu urged Abia state governor Alex Otti to join the APC. Photo credit: Jacob Igwe Emmanuel

Kalu praised Otti's performance but emphasised that the APC would produce the next governor of Abia.

Why Abia will vote for APC - Kalu

Kalu cited President Bola Tinubu's approval of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) as a reason for Abia to repay the APC with an electoral victory.

He expressed confidence in the APC's chances, saying:

"I am saying it without mincing words. We are friends; we work together, but in 2027, the APC governor will be there. I have told him (Governor Otti) in person and in public that the APC will be the governor of Abia state.

"I don't know how it will happen, but I know it will happen. I am confident because my president is working hard, and Abia will repay the president."

The deputy speaker said Abia is not ungrateful and will reward President Tinubu for making the SEDC happen.

"A president who has given Abia SEDC will be repaid. We are not ungrateful people. APC will not help the state to be strong, and the LP will now take the credit," he added.

Mixed reactions trail Kalu's comments

Some Nigerians have called for caution, interpreting Kalu's comments as mere party marketing.

However, an APC stalwart who spoke anonymously argued that Governor Otti's move to the APC would benefit Abia, especially given the current divisions within the Labour Party.

He referred to the case of former Governor Theodore Orji, who joined the PDP after winning on a smaller party's (PPA) platform, citing it as a precedent for Otti's potential move to the APC.

He said the APC will accommodate Otti's House of Representatives members if they join the ruling party.

"Why does he need to wait till 2027, especially now that LP is divided? This is the best time for him to join the party for the benefit of working together to achieve greater results.

"This will make Otti a beautiful bride for his second tenure," the APC chieftain said.

Legit.ng gathers that Otii, who joined the LP in the buildup to the 2023 elections, was a founding member of the APC in Abia state.

As the 2027 elections approach, political manoeuvring is expected to intensify. Kalu's comments may spark debate on the future of Abia state's political landscape and the APC's expanding influence in the southeast region.

