Ajuri Ngelale's sudden leave of absence from his role as President Bola Tinubu's spokesperson has sparked a wave of speculation and controversy

While Ngelale cited family medical issues as the reason for his departure, insiders suggest deeper political maneuvering at play

This report delves into the multifaceted controversies surrounding his exit, shedding light on the internal dynamics of the presidency

Ajuri Ngelale's recent leave of absence from his role as President Bola Tinubu's spokesperson has been surrounded by a whirlwind of speculation and controversy.

While the official reason given was to address family medical issues, Premium Times reported that various insider reports suggest a more complex narrative.

Here are five key controversies that have emerged, shedding light on the intricate dynamics behind his departure.

1. Medical matters or political maneuvering?

Ajuri Ngelale cited family medical issues as the reason for his leave of absence. However, insiders suggest that he stepped down due to fears of being humiliated out of office. This discrepancy has fueled speculation about the true nature of his departure.

2. Lack of competence allegations

The presidency had been searching for a more experienced media professional to replace Ngelale, citing his inability to effectively deliver on the job. This has raised questions about his competence and the administration's decision to appoint him in the first place¹.

3. Role reassignment and rejection

Ngelale held dual roles as special adviser on media and publicity and special presidential envoy on climate action. When directed to focus solely on climate action, he expressed a preference to retain his media adviser position. The presidency's refusal to accommodate his preference led to further tensions.

4. Isolation from presidential activities

Reports indicate that Ngelale was blocked from meeting President Tinubu and excluded from key delegations, such as the trip to China. This isolation suggests internal conflicts and a possible sidelining within the presidential team.

5. Public relations qualifications questioned

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) had previously questioned Ngelale's qualifications and competence for the role of presidential spokesperson. This public critique added to the controversies surrounding his appointment and eventual leave.

These controversies paint a complex picture of Ajuri Ngelale's tenure and departure, highlighting both internal political dynamics and questions of professional competence.

Ajuri Ngelale, was blocked from meeting Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ajuri Ngelale, a popular Nigerian broadcast journalist and President Bola Tinubu's official spokesperson, announced that he will be proceeding on indefinite leave on Saturday, September 7.

Ngelale, 37, hinged his decision on a ‘vexatious medical situation’ within his family.

