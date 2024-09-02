President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of 13 new board members for the Bank of Industry

The names and details of the appointees were revealed in a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity

According to the statement, the 13 board members are distinguished individuals who have experience in finance, industry and public service

Aso-Rock, Abuja — President Bola Tinubu has appointed a new board for the Bank of Industry Limited, comprising 13 distinguished individuals with expertise in finance, industry, and public service.

Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu's spokesperson, announced the development in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Monday, September 2.

Tinubu appoints 13 to the Bank of Industry Board Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Mansur Muhtar, who led the board between 2008 and 2010, was Nigeria's finance, budget, and economic development minister under the administration of the late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua.

Tinubu's new Bank of Industry appointees

Below is the full list of the new appointees by Tinubu:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Board of Directors

Chairman: Mansur Muhtar, OFR

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer: Olasupo Olusi

Executive Directors

- Large Enterprises: Ifeoma Uz'Okpala

- Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises: Shekarau Omar

- Corporate Services: Usen Effiong

- Public Sector & Intervention Programmes: Mabel Ndagi

- Corporate Finance & Risk Management: Rotimi Akinde

Non-Executive Directors

- Ministry of Finance Incorporated: Mallam Tajudeen Datti Ahmed

- Central Bank of Nigeria: Adedamola Olufemi Young

- Manufacturers Association of Nigeria: Reverend Isaac Adefemi Agoye

- Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment: Mallam Muhammad Bala

Independent Non-Executive Directors

- Oreoluwa Adeyemi

- Sulaiman Musa Kadira

Tinubu speaks on new appointees

The presidency highlighted the qualifications of the newly appointed chairman, Muhtar, who brings extensive experience in finance, international development, public service, and academia to the role.

The president expects the new board to work collaboratively and diligently, driving the Bank of Industry's objectives and supporting projects that enhance job creation, poverty alleviation, and socio-economic conditions for Nigerian families.

Specifically, the board is expected to champion initiatives that bolster job creation, alleviate poverty, and improve the socio-economic well-being of Nigerian families, thereby contributing to the nation's overall development.

Below is the statement from the presidency:

Tinubu appoints foot soldiers in six geopolitical zones

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu announced the appointment of six liaison aides to the country's six geopolitical zones.

The liaison aides' responsibility was to ensure that they directly engaged the people with federal government policies.

The new presidential aides are to interact directly with their region and ensure the transparency of government to the people.

Source: Legit.ng