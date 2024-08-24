The APC in Abia state has backed Deputy Speaker Benjamin Okezie Kalu's call for Governor Alex Otti to return to the ruling party

Dr Kingsley Ononogbu, Abia APC chairman, condemned Okey Ezeala for impersonating the party's publicity secretary and issuing an unauthorised statement purportedly apologising for Kalu's statement

The party urged its members to remain united and support Kalu's efforts to win more members and take over the state government in 2027

Umuahia, Abia state—The Abia state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has backed the House of Representatives deputy speaker Benjamin Okezie Kalu's call for Governor Alex Otti to return to the ruling party.

In a statement, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu, Abia APC chairman, reiterated the party's support for Kalu's invitation to Otti, emphasising that the Labour Party will be ousted in 2027.

Abia APC has supported Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu's call for Governor Otti to rejoin the party. Photo credit: JOHN WESSELS/AFP

Source: Getty Images

APC to summon Ezeala for impersonation

Meanwhile, Ononogbu condemned Okey Ezeala for parading himself as the APC publicity secretary in Abia, issuing unauthorised statements, and engaging in anti-party activities.

He said Ezeala's role as publicity secretary ended when he contested for the state House of Assembly in 2023.

Legit.ng gathers that the State Executive Council will summon Ezeala to explain his actions and may suspend him for impersonation. The party also said it will announce a new publicity secretary soon.

The statement reads in part:

"We came across news report where one Okey Ezeala 'apologised' to Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, claiming he was apologizing for the bold invitation extended by one of our party leaders, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu to the Abia governor to join APC.

"Okey Ezeala's apology is unauthorised, fake, unsolicited, hypocritical, and smacks of bitterness and disrespect for the person and office of the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu. Ezeala claimed he was apologizing on behalf of the APC. Lies! Numerous APC stalwarts have risen to align themselves with Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu in his invitation to Gov Otti. We therefore resolve to make it abundantly clear that we stand with our leader, Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu on this call and equally put our voice to calling on Governor Otti to return home.

Abia APC calls for unity

Ononogbu urged APC members in Abia to remain calm, united, and firm in supporting Kalu and working towards winning more souls for the party to take over the state government in 2027.

"As we urge our party members to ensure membership of the party grows, we firmly stand with the call by the Deputy Speaker on Gov. Otti," Ononogbu said.

Abia 2027: Analyst defends Kalu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ugochukwu Urakpa, a public affairs analyst, defended Kalu's political stance on Abia 2027,

"What is wrong with the Deputy Speaker expressing his desire to bring Abia into the mainstream of national politics?" the statement read, defending Kalu's stance.

Source: Legit.ng