Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has called on the ruling APC leadership to lower the soaring fuel prices

Kukah highlighted the recent increase in petrol prices, which have reached up to N855 and N918 per litre depending on the location

In his speech, Kukah also expressed concerns about the quality of democracy in Nigeria, linking it to economic stability

FCT, Abuja - Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership to lower the current fuel prices, emphasizing the growing hunger among Nigerians.

Kukah called on Friday, September 6, at The Progressive Institute (TPI) unveiling in Abuja.

Bishop Kukah speaks on fuel hike, calls for immediate action Photo credit: Matthew Hassan Kukah

Source: UGC

Kukah called on the government to address the fuel price hikes, which recently saw petrol prices soar to N855, N918, or even higher depending on the location.

As reported by Daily Trust, in his goodwill message at the event, the Bishop stated,

“Nigerians are hungry. Please find a way to bring down the cost of fuel. Unless democracy is anchored on sound foundation, we will be building on sand. I am concerned about the quality of democracy in Nigeria.

"We need to fix the problem with democracy in Nigeria.”

APC leaders at the event which is ongoing at the Abuja Continental Hotel, are the APC national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio represented by the deputy Senate president, Senator Barau I. Jibrin; and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, Vanguard reported.

Others are Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma; Ondo State governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; ministers; APC state Chairmen and many others.

Tinubu urged to sack Wike as FCT Minister

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Northeast Unity Forum (NUF) has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately sack Nyesom Wike, the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the NUF, Wike’s recent controversial remarks against governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who support Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers and his (Wike's) threat to unleash crises in various states are unacceptable.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng