Abdullahi Ganduje's position as the national chairman of the ruling APC has continued to stir concern in the polity

This is amid his alleged corruption battle with the Kano state government led by Abba Kabir Yusuf, resulting in a fresh controversy within the APC as some chieftains are calling for his sack and others are calling for his replacement

Interestingly, President Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima and some influential bigwigs including Buhari and Osinbajo may decide Ganduje's fate in the scheduled APC NEC meeting

The debate on Abdullahi Ganduje's continued stay in office as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is expected to be a major point of contention during the party's upcoming caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings on September 11 and 12.

Tinubu, Buhari and some APC bigwigs will decide if Ganduje remains as chairman or not. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

The APC’s national secretary, Dr. Surajudeen Ajibola, revealed this amid growing internal debates within the party on Monday, September 2.

APC crisis: Party chieftains clash over Ganduje's position

As reported by The Guardia, the debate on Ganduje's fate has intensified as two party chieftains, Chief Oliver Okpala and Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, exchanged heated words over whether the former Kano governor should remain as APC chairman.

Okpala, who serves as Ganduje’s senior special assistant on public enlightenment, criticized Zazzaga’s recent attacks on Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, who had expressed confidence in Ganduje’s leadership and called for unified support for Ganduje’s leadership to ensure the party’s success in the upcoming Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

However, Zazzaga, speaking on behalf of the North Central Forum of the APC, accused Governor Sule of betraying his state and the North Central region by supporting Ganduje.

Zazzaga argued that the position of the national chairman rightfully belongs to the North Central geo-political zone based on the APC’s power-sharing arrangement.

Reacting, Okpala defended Sule’s position, insisting that well-meaning members of the APC from the North Central zone should recognize the validity of Sule’s endorsement of Ganduje.

Tinubu, Buhari, Osinbajo, others to decide Ganduje's fate

Meanwhile, billed to attend the APC NEC meeting to be held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa are President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; his Vice, Sen Kashim Shettima; former President, Muhammadu Buhari; and his then Deputy, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, among other party big wigs.

Ajibola, in a notification on Monday, disclosed that the NEC meeting would be held on September 12 at the Nicon Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Corruption trial: “Protesters carted away Ganduje’s documents”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Abba Yusuf alleged that the attack by protesters at the Kano court during the August hardship demonstration was politically motivated and planned work.

According to the Kano state government, the vandalism of the Kano State High Court was orchestrated to destroy important documents related to ex-Governor Ganduje's corruption trial.

After assessing the damage at the court, Governor Yusuf urged the youth in the state to avoid being used as a tool for violence.

