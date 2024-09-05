The North-east Unity Forum (NUF) has condemned the alleged 'brazen political banditry' displayed by the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, and called for his dismissal

The group said Wike’s recent open threat against certain PDP chieftains exposed his alleged dangerous disposition and orientation

NUF alleged that Wike had lost touch with reality and must be disciplined by both the PDP and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Maiduguri, Borno state - The Northeast Unity Forum (NUF) has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately sack Nyesom Wike, the current minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

According to the NUF, Wike’s recent controversial remarks against governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who support Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers and his (Wike's) threat to unleash crises in various states are unacceptable.

President Tinubu (left) is believed to hold Wike in high regard. Photo credits: @officialABAT, @GovWike

Source: Twitter

PDP crisis: Wike under fire

Blueprint newspaper and The Nigerian Tribune noted the NUF's recent demand.

The statement by the north-east forum partly reads:

“His (Wike’s) declaration that governors interfering in Rivers State “will never sleep in your state” is dangerous.

“Therefore, the NUF demands the immediate sack of Nyesom Wike as the FCT Minister.

"His actions have demonstrated that he is unfit to hold any public office, let alone one as significant as the FCT minister."

The statement concluded by asking President Tinubu to 'choose between upholding the rule of law and aligning with an irredeemably compromised politician like Wike'.

Legit.ng reports that Wike has been enmeshed in a political feud with his successor and estranged political mentee, Fubara. Despite efforts by President Tinubu to settle the rift, it has refused to abate.

Wike is not only fighting Fubara, top PDP chieftains remain in his bad books.

Ihunwo calls for Wike's suspension

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chijioke Ihunwo, the chairman of Obio-Akpor local government area (LGA) of Rivers state, challenged the national working committee (NWC) of the PDP to suspend Wike over alleged anti-party activities.

In a recent post on his known X handle, Ihunwo said the PDP NWC should sanction Wike to prove that they have not collected bribes from the minister.

Source: Legit.ng