FCT, Abuja - The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has been urged to arrest the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike over a threat to set fire to states governed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors.

Legit.ng recalls that Wike said he would put fire in their states if they interfered in the political affairs of Rivers state by attempting to take over the structure.

Clark said Wike's comments were a form of treason Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS/Nigeria Police Force

A leader of the Ijaw nation, Chief Edwin Clark, said Wike’s words marked a “flagrant disrespect to the person of President Bola Tinubu, who appointed him.

Clark said the minister’s comments were a form of treason as it was capable of inciting violence in the country.

As reported by The Punch, Clark stated these in a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, September 5.

Clark said African Action Congress (AAC) presidential aide, Omoyele Sowore, and #EndBadGovernance protesters were arrested for similar offences.

He added that the IGP, Egbetokun must also arrest Wike and get him to retract his statements.

According to TheCable, in an open letter addressed to Egbetokun entitled ‘Arrest Wike Now With a Warrant of Arrest’, the elder statesman said:

“My dear IG, at well over 97 years of age, and having held various positions in government including being a Minister over 50 years ago, I am shocked that a public officer who is an appointee of a serving President can descend to this level."

