Chijioke Ihunwo, the caretaker chairman of Obio-Akpor LGA in Rivers, has called for the immediate suspension of Nyesom Wike, the current FCT minister and immediate past governor of the state, from the PDP

Ihunwo alleged that Wike’s actions since the 2023 general elections have caused more harm than good to Nigeria's main opposition party

Wike's alleged damaging moves, he said, prompted him (Ihunwo) to demand decisive action from the PDP’s national working committee (NWC)

FCT, Abuja - Chijioke Ihunwo, the chairperson of Obio-Akpor local government area (LGA) of Rivers state, has challenged the national working committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to suspend Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), over alleged anti-party activities.

Legit.ng reports that the PDP's NWC is one of the highest decision-making organs of the party.

Already, the PDP has reportedly formally initiated proceedings to address allegations of anti-party activities levelled against Wike. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

In a recent post on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle, Ihunwo said the PDP NWC should sanction Wike to prove that they have not collected bribes from the minister.

Ihunwo, who doubles as the chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Rivers state chapter, wrote:

"I have called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to immediately suspend the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike from the Peoples Democratic Party. I said the minister has caused more pain than joy to the party since 2023 elections.

"I said this while speaking to journalists in my office, I challenged the national working committee of the party to suspend the former governor if they have not collected bribe from him."

Legit.ng reports that governance in Rivers state has been notably affected for months due to the ongoing political conflict between Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara, both of whom are PDP chieftains.

The feud has caused a split within the state house of assembly, with a faction led by Martin Amaewhule supporting Wike, while the other faction, led by Victor Oko-Jumbo, is loyal to Fubara.

Despite President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's mediation, the conflict persists, with the factions engaging in legal disputes in Port Harcourt and Abuja courts.

Wike to face disciplinary committee

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PDP summoned Wike over alleged anti-party activities.

Ibrahim Abdullahi, the PDP deputy national publicity secretary, disclosed this during an interview.

