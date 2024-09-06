The PDP has been predicted to be heading for destruction over the crisis between the party's governors and the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike

Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a prophetic video, foresees Wike gaining ground and some governors leaving the party to form a new one

Wike recently warned the PDP governors against trying to take the structure of the party in Rivers state from him and hand it over to Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has been prophesied to have been stated to destroy the leading opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church revealed this in a recent prophetic message about the state's political crisis.

Wike threatened PDP governors

Wike, a former Rivers governor, on Sunday, September 1, warned the governors elected on the PDP platform to desist from taking the party's structure to his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The immediate past governor threatened to cause violence in the state of any PDP governor who attempted to take Rivers PDP structure from him and hand it over to the governor.

Wike and Fubara had been at loggerheads soon after the latter resumed office, a development that has caused political violence in the state and destabilised the state's PDP structure.

Is Wike engaging in anti-PDP activity?

As a PDP member, Wike is serving as a minister under the ruling party's All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, a move many have considered anti-party.

However, Primate Ayodele, in his prophetic revelation, maintained that the minister would destroy the PDP and that some party governors would leave and form a new coalition.

Ayodele maintained that Wike would gain ground and defeat the PDP governors. He stressed that this would empower the minister to destroy the party and create a new front.

