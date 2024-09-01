Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy and international events

Beijing, China - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Beijing for his Official State Visit to China.

Tinubu was well received at the airport during his arrival on Sunday, September 1.

Tinubu will meet with President Xi Jinping Photo credit: @NGRPresident

The Nigerian president will meet with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, during his official state visit.

Tinubu will also hold meetings with Chinese business leaders on the sidelines of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

The Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, disclosed this in a statement

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrives in Beijing for his Official State Visit to China. He will meet with President Xi Jinping and will hold meetings with Chinese business leaders on the sidelines of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.”

