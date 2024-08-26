A French court recently authorized the seizure of three Nigerian presidential jets due to an ongoing legal dispute between Nigeria and Zhongshan

The seizure is a result of a $74.5 million compensation award granted to Zhongshan by an independent arbitral tribunal

Nigerian activist Omoyele Sowore has raised suspicions about the jet seizures, suggesting they might have been orchestrated to generate public sympathy for a new presidential jet

A recent ruling by a French court authorized the seizure of three presidential jets linked to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The jets, part of the Nigerian presidential air fleet, include a Dassault Falcon 7X, a Boeing 737, and an Airbus 330. The latter was purchased but has not yet been delivered to Nigeria.

This seizure results from an ongoing legal battle between Nigeria and Zhongshan, a Chinese company whose export processing zone management contract was revoked by the Ogun State government in 2016.

An independent arbitral tribunal, chaired by a former UK Supreme Court President, awarded Zhongshan approximately $74.5 million in compensation. However, the Ogun State government has yet to honour this award.

As part of the court's order, the jets are prohibited from movement, sale, or further purchase until Zhongshan receives compensation.

The Dassault Falcon 7X is currently at Le Bourget airport in Paris, while the Boeing 737 and Airbus 330 are undergoing maintenance at Basel-Mulhouse airport in Switzerland.

"It was staged," Sowore claims

In response to the news of the jet seizures, Nigerian activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore expressed scepticism about the entire situation.

Sowore, known for his outspoken criticism of the Nigerian government, suggested that the seizures might have been orchestrated to elicit public sympathy and justify using a new presidential jet.

He said:

“There is something fishy going on with these Presidential Jet seizures in France.

“It looks like this part was arranged to launch the new Presidential Jet with ‘sympathy.’”

Sowore questions involvement of Chinese company

Sowore further questioned the participation of the Chinese company, Zhongshan, in the seizure process.

He insinuated that there might be a deeper, more calculated motive behind the company's actions, particularly regarding which President Bola Ahmed Tinubu could use the jet for a medical trip to France.

He said:

“Suddenly, this Chinese company is picking and choosing which jet could pick [President Bola Ahmed Tinubu] up in Abuja to France on an apparent medical trip."

Sowore calls for transparency

The fiery activist didn't stop at just raising suspicions.

He called for greater transparency from the Nigerian government, questioning the timing and manner of the jet seizures.

According to Sowore, the situation reeks of manipulation, and he urged the public to demand answers.

He said:

“The Nigerian people deserve to know the truth behind these so-called jet seizures.

"This is not just about the jets; it’s about accountability and the integrity of our leaders.”

Lawmakers call for purchase of new aircraft for Tinubu, Shettima

On Thursday, June 13, the Committee made the call in a report issued after its technical subcommittee conducted a hearing on the status and airworthiness of aircraft in the Presidential Air Fleet (PAF).

