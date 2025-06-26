Top 10 Strongest Countries in the World by Military Strength
- Having a strong military is crucial for countries as it provides security, strategic flexibility
- A strong military can be a catalyst for economic growth and technological advancement
- Powerful military forces allows a nation to protect its borders, project power, and potentially deter potential adversaries, ensuring stability and national interests
Washington, USA - . In a world where conflict between nations is a possibility, having a strong military is often seen as crucial for a country's security, influence, and ability to protect its interests.
Since the February 2022 invasion, Ukrainian forces have regained over 50 percent of the territory seized by Russia, notably preventing the capture of Kyiv.
In the same vein, Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s reprisals have brought the two Middle East adversaries closer to an all-out war, which also threatens to draw in the United States (US), at least to some degree.
Global Firepower’s Military Strength Rankings 2025 evaluates 145 countries, considering over 60 individual factors like troop numbers, military equipment, financial stability, geographic location, and available resources.
These elements contribute to a PowerIndex score, with lower scores indicating stronger military capabilities.
In this report, Legit.ng looked at the world's top 10 most powerful militaries for 2025, per Global Firepower:
|Rank and Nation
|Power Index
|Total Military Personnel (est)
|Total Aircraft
|Total Tanks
|United States
|0.0744
|2,127,500
|13,043
|4,640
|Russia
|0.0788
|3,570,000
|4,292
|5,750
|China
|0.0788
|3,170,000
|3,309
|6,800
|India
|0.1184
|5,137,550
|2,229
|4,201
|South Korea
|0.1656
|3,820,000
|1,592
|2,236
|United Kingdom (UK)
|0.1785
|1,108,860
|631
|227
|France
|0.1878
|376,000
|976
|215
|Japan
|0.1839
|328,150
|1,443
|521
|Turkey
|0.1902
|883,900
|1,083
|2,238
|Italy
|0.2164
|289,000
|729
|200
Snapshot of countries with strong military
1) US
The president is the commander-in-chief of the US Armed Forces and appoints its leaders, the secretary of defence and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The Department of Defence, which is headquartered at the Pentagon near Washington, D.C., administers five of the six service branches, which are made up of the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Space Force.
2) Russia
The Russian Armed Forces are divided into the Ground Forces, the Navy, and the Aerospace Forces—and there are also two independent arms of service: the Strategic Missile Troops and the Airborne Troops.
As of 2025, the military have 1.1 million active-duty personnel, which is the world's fifth-largest, and about 1.5 million reserve personnel.
3) China
The People's Liberation Army (PLA) is considered one of the world's most powerful militaries and has rapidly modernised in the recent decades.
Since 2024, it consists of four services: the Ground Force (PLAGF), the Navy (PLAN), the Air Force (PLAAF) and the Rocket Force (PLARF). It also has four independent arms.
Iran 'ends war' with Israel
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Masoud Pezeshkian, Iranian President announced the "end of the 12-day war" with Israel.
Pezeshkian made the announcement in a message to the nation broadcast by the official IRNA news agency.
