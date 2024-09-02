Just In: Tinubu, Akpabio, Others' Salaries Slashed in Fresh Proposal, Breakdown Emerges
- The 40 per cent cut in the salaries of President Bola Tinubu and members of his cabinet have proposed
- Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas and other federal lawmakers were also suggested to have a 30 per cent cut in their salaries
- These suggestions were made at an interactive session with the judiciary and political parties, chaired by Senator Sharafadeen Alli, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters
To cut costs, the Joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Electoral Matters has proposed a 30 per cent salary reduction for Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas' National Assembly rs and a 40 per cent reduction for President Bola Tinubu-led executive members.
This proposal was made during an interactive session with the Judiciary and political parties, led by Senator Sharafadeen Alli, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters.
All elections should be conducted in a day
Political parties also suggested conducting all elections, presidential, National Assembly, governorship, and State Houses of Assembly, in a single day, citing the current staggered system as not cost-effective.
Additionally, they proposed linking continuous voter registration to the National Identity Number (NIN) for added security and cost savings during voter registration.
Among the 35 proposals presented, political parties also advocated for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman's appointment to be advertised publicly rather than being the executive's responsibility.
Senate to engage INEC, others for reform
The Chairman of the joint committee promised to engage with INEC and Nigerians to gather feedback and ensure smooth, hitch-free elections in the future.
This is coming amid calls from Nigerians for the government to reduce its cost of governance as the country's people continue to battle economic hardship.
President Tinubu has consistently appealed to Nigerians, expressing optimism that his economic policies would materialise for the people's benefits and gains.
