The 40 per cent cut in the salaries of President Bola Tinubu and members of his cabinet have proposed

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas and other federal lawmakers were also suggested to have a 30 per cent cut in their salaries

These suggestions were made at an interactive session with the judiciary and political parties, chaired by Senator Sharafadeen Alli, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters

To cut costs, the Joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Electoral Matters has proposed a 30 per cent salary reduction for Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas' National Assembly rs and a 40 per cent reduction for President Bola Tinubu-led executive members.

This proposal was made during an interactive session with the Judiciary and political parties, led by Senator Sharafadeen Alli, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters.

Committee suggests salaries of Tinubu, and Akpabio be reduced Photo Credit@LegendaryJoe

Source: Twitter

All elections should be conducted in a day

Political parties also suggested conducting all elections, presidential, National Assembly, governorship, and State Houses of Assembly, in a single day, citing the current staggered system as not cost-effective.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Additionally, they proposed linking continuous voter registration to the National Identity Number (NIN) for added security and cost savings during voter registration.

Among the 35 proposals presented, political parties also advocated for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman's appointment to be advertised publicly rather than being the executive's responsibility.

Senate to engage INEC, others for reform

The Chairman of the joint committee promised to engage with INEC and Nigerians to gather feedback and ensure smooth, hitch-free elections in the future.

This is coming amid calls from Nigerians for the government to reduce its cost of governance as the country's people continue to battle economic hardship.

President Tinubu has consistently appealed to Nigerians, expressing optimism that his economic policies would materialise for the people's benefits and gains.

Senate in close-door session over Wike's budget

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate went into a closed-door session following Senator Ireti Kingibe's question on why the FCT budget was raised without her input.

Kingibe and the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, have been at odds over the runnings of FCT affairs, and the latter has vowed to unseat her in 2027.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio also talked down the senator, asking Wike to ignore her during a flag-off ceremony at Kugbo Bus Terminal in the FCT.

Source: Legit.ng