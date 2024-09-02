The Nigerian Police has been accused of being weaponized to target and intimidate key opposition figures in Edo state

The PDP Youth Alliance for Good Governance (PYGG) alleged that the sinister plot is aimed at undermining the opposition ahead of the governorship election

The group warned that the people of Edo State are fully aware of their rights and will not tolerate any form of electoral malpractice

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy and international events

Benin City, Edo state - The PDP Youth Alliance for Good Governance (PYGG) has raised alarm over an alleged plot to use ‘federal might’ to rig the Edo state governorship election on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

The PYGG lamented over the reports of arbitrary detentions and a plot to suppress the opposition, specifically targeting members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The group called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take immediate action Photo credit: PYGG

Source: UGC

The group's coordinator, Godwin History made this known during a press conference and made it available to Legit.ng on Monday, September 2.

The group expressed serious concerns over the alleged misuse of the Nigerian Police to arrest and detain key opposition figures, describing the actions as a violation of fundamental rights and a tactic to instill fear among the electorate.

''Recent reports have unveiled a sinister plot aimed at undermining the opposition in Edo State through a series of mass arrests and arbitrary detentions.

''We have received credible information that the Nigerian Police, under pressure from certain quarters, is being weaponized to target and intimidate key opposition figures.

History added that:

''This wave of political repression is not only a gross violation of the rights of these individuals but also a blatant attempt to silence dissent and instill fear among the electorate. We categorically reject these tactics and demand an immediate cessation of all acts of intimidation and harassment."

The group urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take immediate action ''to halt these undemocratic practices and ensure that security agencies adhere to the rule of law.''

The group's coordinator also warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), cautioning against any attempts to manipulate the electoral process.

Ganduje makes predictions ahead of Edo guber election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, expressed optimism about the party's chances in the upcoming Edo governorship election.

Ganduje revealed that the APC has implemented a robust campaign strategy to reclaim Edo State, previously lost to the PDP due to internal issues.

Ganduje highlighted that Ondo State is expected to remain an APC stronghold despite past challenges.

Source: Legit.ng