A former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the national assembly, Shehu Sani, has disclosed the only two ways to cut the cost of governance in Nigeria

Sani said the cost of governance in the country can be reduced when drafting the budget and by revising or reviewing the budget that has been passed

Some Nigerians, however, have taken to the post to agree and disagree with the former federal lawmaker

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani, said the cost of governance can only be reduced through two legislative ways.

Sani said the two ways are when drafting the budget and by revising or reviewing the already passed budget.

Sani said cost of governance cannot be reduced by mere statement. Photo credit: @ShehuSani

Source: Twitter

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Thursday, August 8.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The former federal lawmaker said a mere political statement cannot change or alter the already passed budget.

Sani wrote:

“There are only two ways to cut the cost of Governance; When drafting the budget and by revising or reviewing the budget that has been passed. A budget that has been assented to cannot be tempered with by a statement, except if it’s just a political statement. If 10k is approved in the budget, it remains 10k until the budget passed goes through the parliament for a review.”

Nigerians react to cutting cost of governance

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians on cutting cost of governance.

@AhmaduHalidu

The Federal Government of Nigeria now operates four different budgets concurrently till 31/12:/2024.

@AbbatiYantumaki

So the press conference,done by Ajuri Ngalale is just a political statement?

@joseph_kosen

If a budget of N10k has been passed, N10k must not be spent. It could be less but not more, save a variation or supplementary budget is made, implying the government can still reduce the cost of governance if it chooses to.

@linocol007

Does that mean we can’t spend less than the appropriated amount. We definitely can cut cost even after passage of the budget. A budget is an intended expenses to be undertaken . The passage is just a legal backing on the expense. To show you can spend more but less is allowed.

The highest implementation has always been 40% to 50% and yet all the money is always said to have been spent.

@IsmailaShaibu16

Not true Senator. How many budgets have they implemented 100% since 1999? Nothing is sacrosanct in a budget.

Shehu Sani reacts as governors Get N570 billion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu claimed that 36 states received N573 billion to expand livelihood support for citizens under his administration,

However, Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo, notably said the money did not come from the federal government.

Wading into the matter, Senator Shehu Sani posted a terse message on his verified X account on Friday, August 9

Source: Legit.ng