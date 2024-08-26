The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, led by Austin Agada, successfully nominated 23 Chairmanship and 276 Councillorship candidates for the upcoming Local Government election set for October 5th, 2024

The nomination process was conducted on August 24th, 2024, across all ward headquarters in the state's 23 local government areas

Party members and local stakeholders, including Hon. Samuel Atsuku and Hon. Simon Aluor, commended the process

The Austin Agada-led All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has successfully put forward 23 Chairmanship and 276 Councillorship candidates for the upcoming Local Government election scheduled for October 5th in the state.

The nomination exercise was carried out across all ward headquarters in the 23 local government areas on Saturday, August 24th, 2024.

Benue APC nominates candidates for chairmanship and councillorship Photo credit: @officialAPC

Source: Twitter

A statement issued by the media office of the APC state chairman on Monday, August 26, in Abuja confirmed that the primary elections were conducted primarily through consensus and affirmations in many local governments and council wards.

APC's success backed by stakeholders' dedication

Commenting on the process, Hon. Samuel Atsuku, who participated in the primary election in Tarka Local Government, attributed the success of the party’s primary election to the dedication of the party’s stakeholders in the area, Channels Television reported.

He expressed gratitude to the people, especially party members, for their peaceful conduct during the exercise and congratulated the chairmanship candidate of Tarka Local Government, Hon. Koryave Isaac Aondaver, along with all the councillorship candidates who emerged from the nomination.

Similarly, in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, Hon. Simon Aluor praised the APC for demonstrating orderliness and peace during the primaries and thanked party members for their trust in the party, as reported by Blueprint.

In Gboko, the primaries concluded peacefully, with Hon. Basil Yina emerging as the party's flag bearer for the upcoming local government election.

In Otukpo, party members turned out in large numbers to affirm their support for their preferred Chairmanship aspirant, Oleho Augustine, by queuing behind him during the voting process.

After the exercise, APC Party Chairman of Guma Local Government, Hon. Lazarus Asema, praised the process as peaceful and commended the state leadership of the APC for their effective management and organization.

Similarly, Hon. Abua Yaji and Hon. Fidelis Audu expressed their satisfaction with the conduct of the primary election, thanking local government stakeholders for ensuring its success.

APC releases details of chairmanship candidates

The exercise resulted in the following individuals being selected as Chairmanship candidates:

Hon. Elias Arugwu Ogbu for Ado, Hon Egnr Tarkaa Solomon N for Konshisha, Hon. Chia Bernard Terna, Vandeikya, Barr. Atom Phillip, Kwande, Hon, Andrew Ocheme, Ogbadibo, Hon. Ogbole Mathew Ebere, Obi , Barr. Napoleon Otache for Agatu, Hon Elias Arugwu Ogbu, Ado,

Others are: Hon. Eje John Elvis for Apa, Hon. Washima Tersoo Haris, Katsina-Ala, Hon. Ajeh Godwin Ogah, Ohimini, Hon. Akombo Stephen for Logo, Hon Terver Agwaza for Ukum, Hon Benjamin Atoza, Gwer, Hon. Denise China Gwer-west

Hon Vincent Zaatsa Apera, Guma, Hon. James Gbamwuan Agudu Buruku, Hon Tyopaase Benjamin, Ushongo, Mrs. Ene Ameh JP, Okpokwu, Hon. Jonathan Shimgbe, Makurdi and Hon. Jackson Udama for Oju.

PDP candidate loses to AAC in Bauchi LGA election

Legit.ng earlier, reported that the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) has announced Yunusa Muhammad of the African Action Congress (AAC) as the winner of the councilorship election in Papa Ward.

According to the results declared on Saturday, August 17, by the Returning Officer, Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar, at the collation centre in Darazo, Muhammad secured victory with 1,156 votes, defeating Ashiru Mohammad Papa of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 1,053 votes.

Source: Legit.ng