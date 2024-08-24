The Kogi State Government has confirmed that Governor Usman Ododo remains a loyal member of the All-Progressives Congress (APC)

Lokoja, Kogi state - The Kogi State Government has affirmed that Governor Usman Ododo remains a committed member of the All-Progressives Congress (APC) and is not contemplating a defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This clarification came in response to a viral report from an online news outlet that surfaced early on Saturday, August 24.

The report alleged that Ododo, who had just secured a Supreme Court victory on Friday, August 23, which dismissed the appeal by the Social Democratic Party candidate Muritala Ajaka challenging his win in the 2023 Kogi State governorship election, was considering switching to the PDP, The Punch reported.

In a statement released on Saturday, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, condemned the report as “reckless and unprofessional journalism.”

The statement emphasized that the report was the work of mischief-makers and peddlers of falsehood who were still reeling from their defeat at the Supreme Court.

Ododo remains APC member, says Kogi govt

The government reassured the people of Kogi State that Governor Usman Ododo remains a dedicated member of the ruling APC and will continue to back all party initiatives both within the state and on a national level, Leadership reported.

The statement added:

“We want to assure the people of Kogi State that their Governor remains a steadfast member of the All Progressives Congress and is committed to supporting the party's success, not just in Kogi State but across the country.

“We encourage the people to remain confident that Kogi is firmly aligned with the APC and will continue to endorse the commendable policies and progress being championed by our President, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR."

S/Court affirms Ododo as Kogi gov

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Friday, August 23, affirmed Ahmed Usman Ododo as the duly-elected Kogi state governor.

In its judgement, a five-member panel quashed the appeal filed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidates in the November 2023 poll, Murtala Ajaka.

