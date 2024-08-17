Yunusa Muhammad of the African Action Congress (AAC) has won the councilorship election in Papa Ward, Bauchi state, with 1,156 votes

Muhammad defeated the ruling PDP's Ashiru Mohammad Papa, who received 1,053 votes

The results were announced by the Returning Officer, Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar, at the Darazo collation centre on Saturday, August 17

Bauchi state - The Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) has announced Yunusa Muhammad of the African Action Congress (AAC) as the winner of the councilorship election in Papa Ward.

According to the results declared on Saturday, August 17, by the Returning Officer, Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar, at the collation centre in Darazo, Muhammad secured victory with 1,156 votes, defeating Ashiru Mohammad Papa of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 1,053 votes.

Bauchi LGA poll: APC trails behind

According to Daily Trust, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Idris Mohammad, finished third.

He received 290 votes in the closely contested election.

“I, Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar, hereby certify that I am the returning officer of the Papa Ward councilorship election in Bauchi held on the 17th day of August 2024. That Yunusa Muhammad of AAC, having certified the requirement of law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected," the returning officer was quoted as saying.

2027 presidency: Bauchi governor taunts Tinubu

In another report, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state said he will invite President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be the PDP campaign director in 2027.

Mohammed also said the policies of President Tinubu’s administration are not working, adding that the federal government programmes are responsible for all the problems in the country.

“Unemployment is everywhere. Our educational system is not working. The new policies brought by the federal government are not working. They have to understand that. It is their problem. It is their programmes that have caused all these problems. So they have to change.” Mohammed said the hunger protest should be a wake-up call for the country’s leadership," the governor was quoted as saying.

