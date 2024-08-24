Dino Melaye, the 2023 Kogi State governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), accused the party of being commercialized

Dino Melaye, the 2023 Kogi State governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the opposition party of being commercialized and privatized.

In a post on his X handle on Saturday, the former Kogi West Senator expressed that the PDP has lost its significance in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Melaye gives details of stakeholders responsible for PDP's decline

Melaye blamed the acting PDP national chairman, Iliya Damagum, national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and national organizing secretary, Umar Bature, for the party's decline, The Punch reported.

He stated:

“The PDP’s downfall is inevitable, as Damagum, Bature, and Anyanwu have irreparably damaged the party.

"We will expose the commercialization and privatization within PDP. The PDP is now a thing of the past.”

PDP debunks Melaye's claims

As reported by Punch, on Saturday, August 24, PDP spokesperson Debo Ologunagba refuted the allegation that the party has been commercialized.

He asserted that all political parties experience challenges and internal disputes.

He stated, “The party is not commercialized. I'm not sure what he means by that. The party remains strong.

“Every party faces its own challenges because they are dealing with people who have diverse interests, backgrounds, considerations, and aspirations.

"The party’s ability to manage these dynamics is what defines its success, even though challenges are inevitable.”

PDP rebukes deputy speaker, Kalu over comment on Abia

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, August 20, criticized the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, for his Monday statement claiming that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would take control of Abia State in 2027.

He vowed that Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party would be replaced, declaring that Otti would be the first and last LP governor in Abia State.

In a response signed by the head of its media team, Elder Abraham Amah, the Abia PDP expressed concern over Kalu’s remarks, stating that his position as Deputy Speaker does not give him the authority to speak on behalf of the people of Abia State.

