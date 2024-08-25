Former Kaduna central senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to Senator Dino Melaye's attack on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Senator Sani said Melaye's attack on the main opposition showed that the former PDP governorship candidate is very angry

He said the former Kogi West Senator attacked the PDP everywhere including the land, sea and air

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna central senator, Shehu Sani, said Dino Melaye, bombed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as he opened a can of worms in the opposition party.

Legit.ng recalls that Melaye criticized the PDP's acting national chairman, Iliya Damagum, among other stakeholders for allegedly leading to the party's decline.

Sani said Melaye did not spare the PDP as he attacked the party from everywhere

Melaye accused the main opposition party of being commercialized and privatized.

Sani said the former Kogi West Senator and PDP governorship candidate is very angry with his party.

He said Dino did not spare the PDP as he attacked the party from everywhere.

The civil rights activist stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Sunday, August 25.

Sani said:

"Brother Dino is angry, he bombed the PDP from the land, sea and Air."

Nigerians react as Melaye attacks PDP

Legit.ng compiled reactions from Nigerians as Melaye attacked the PDP.

@valencia_cute5

Hope brother Dino will not start singing Tinubu's song 🎶 just as to to become campaign spokesperson for Tinubu 2027 election 🗳️

@GeorgeLambert_1

Brother Dino will now start singing the songs of Tinubu and then be campaign spokesperson for 2027 for Tinubu.

@eddiebrendan

Politics is about interest. It seems like his interest is no longer being protected.

@sanmiadekola

An average Nigerian politician will usually cry foul play, when the drum is no longer be beating in their favours. We don't have leaders, we've dealers.

@Henryhoomen1

I won't be surprised to see Dino going back to the APC again

@jidifeanyi

He's one of those that led PDP to where it is at the moment, he's just a praise singer with no political relevance back home. Imagine coming 3rd in the Kogi governorship election

“Dino Melaye Is the weakest candidate”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Kogi state PDP is grappling with internal conflicts as Senator Danjuma Lah's efforts to install Melaye as a leader face strong resistance within the party.

In a statement, Kogi PDP Elders Council lamented the mass exit of its members following their loss in the last election and maintained that Melaye lacks the appeal and leadership capacity.

The Council called on the PDP national leadership to address the issue of "urgent restructuring" ahead of the LG elections in the state

