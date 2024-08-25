Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has criticised the Rivers State APC caretaker committee chairman, Chief Tony Okocha, for making disparaging remarks about former Governor Rotimi Amaechi

Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ally of former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi, has issued a stern warning to the Rivers State chapter of the party, led by caretaker committee chairman Chief Tony Okocha.

Eze cautioned against disparaging remarks and smear campaigns aimed at undermining Amaechi’s reputation and political influence.

The warning comes in response to recent statements attributed to Okocha. In his remarks, Okocha alleged that there was an effort to elevate Amaechi’s allies within the party to positions of power, suggesting that Amaechi intended to leverage the APC to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Okocha also criticised Emeka Beke, the Rivers APC Chairman, for referring to Amaechi as a leader in the Rivers and South-South regions, accusing Amaechi of previously working against President Tinubu.

Eze refuted these claims, arguing that they were part of a broader smear campaign intended to damage Amaechi’s standing within the APC and among the Nigerian public.

He emphasised that the former Governor of Rivers State has consistently avoided power struggles and instead focused on addressing pressing national issues.

“Criticizing Amaechi based on unfounded allegations not only undermines the party’s unity but also distracts from the pressing issues affecting the nation,” Eze stated.

Angered and hungry Nigerians will do needful

Eze highlighted that the current administration’s challenges, including high unemployment, insecurity, and rising food prices, provide ample ground for public dissatisfaction without resorting to internal party conflicts.

Eze also addressed the legitimacy of Amaechi’s leadership within the APC. He reminded critics that at the party’s formation, Amaechi was recognized as the leader for the South-South region, while Bola Tinubu was designated as the national leader.

This arrangement, Eze argued, remains valid despite changes in party leadership and government positions.

