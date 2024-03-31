Perceptions regarding President Bola Tinubu's potential re-election in Nigeria's 2027 general election are emerging despite its distant timeframe

Human rights activist Deji Adeyanju asserts that Tinubu's fate hinges on the Nigerian electorate's assessment of his governance, emphasising their constitutional right to vote accordingly

Adeyanju, however, also suggests that a lacklustre opposition could bolster Tinubu's chances of securing a second-term

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

FCT, Abuja - Though Nigeria's next general election is still far away, permutations about President Bola Tinubu's re-election chances in 2027 have begun to find their way to the media space.

Though Tinubu won the 2023 presidential election against all odds, some of the policies he introduced have caused untoward economic hardship, which many believe will adversely affect his second-term bid.

Human rights activist and lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, said President Tinubu may secure a second-term bid. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Who will determine Tinubu's fate in 2027?

Weighing in on the matter, a human rights activist and lawyer, Barrister Deji Adeyanju, said Nigerians will decide President Tinubu's second-term bid.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"The fate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election in 2027 ultimately rests in the hands of the Nigerian people, Adeyanju told Legit.ng.

"It is their prerogative to determine whether they are satisfied with how he has governed the country. What they do with their votes in 2027 is entirely up to them, as it is within their constitutional rights to vote for whoever they want to vote for."

Docile opposition may hand Tinubu victory - Adeyanju

Nevertheless, Adeyanju noted that the opposition parties in the country are docile, a development which may make Tinubu' secure a re-election bid in 2027, despite the economic hardships brought by some of his policies.

His words:

"The prevailing atmosphere suggests that the opposition is largely docile in its efforts to challenge the president, leading me to question the possibility of his defeat in the upcoming election.

"It is worth noting that I was among those who called for a united opposition in 2023. Unfortunately, my plea, along with many others, fell on deaf ears due to the egos and arrogance of the opposition candidates. The Labour Party supporters and those of the PDP who wanted to teach other lessons were both taught a valuable lesson."

"Meet us in 2027": Tinubu tells NLC

In another report, President Bola Tinubu accused the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) of playing politics with its recent protest against economic hardship in the country, adding that organised labour should know that it is not only the people's voice.

The president made the remark at the commissioning of the Lagos Red Line Train, which connected Oyingbo to Agbado.

Tinubu knocked the Labour in his address, saying that the NLC needed to understand that with its said freedom and rights, his administration was still fresh to stage a war against.

Source: Legit.ng