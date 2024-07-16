OSIEC, the electoral commission in Osun state, has expressed that its plan to conduct the local government election in the state in February 2025 did not change

Hashim Abioye, the chairman of OSIEC, maintained that the commission is not under pressure or experiencing legal hindrances to conduct the poll

Abioye's comment came barely a week after the Supreme Court granted financial autonomy to local government and empowered the federal government to withhold the allocation of any council where an election was not conducted

The Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) has stated that it is not under pressure to conduct local government elections hastily, despite the Supreme Court's verdict on local government financial autonomy.

According to OSIEC Chairman Hashim Abioye, the commission is proceeding with its scheduled timetable for the elections in February 2025, as there are no legal hindrances or pressure to do otherwise.

Why Osun will conduct LG election in 2025

The Nation reported that Abioye emphasized that the notice of election is a critical aspect of the electoral process, and any defects could invalidate the election. He assured that the notice given by OSIEC was in line with the law, having been issued at least 360 days before the election date, as required by the Electoral Act and OSSIEC Law.

The governor's caretaker committees will see their tenure lapse in August 2024, and Abioye expressed doubts about a potential tenure extension. OSIEC is moving forward with its preparations for the local government elections, unaffected by the Supreme Court's ruling.

Ajiboye's comment reads in part:

“Commission is under no pressure and legal hindrance to go ahead with its already scheduled timetable/activities for the conduct of local government elections in February 2025."

When did Supreme Court grant LG autonomy

The Supreme Court granted financial autonomy to the local government on Thursday, July 11. The court condemned the governors' actions in installing caretaker committees and insisted that elected officials must run local government affairs.

According to the judgment, the federal government is also empowered to withhold the allocation of funds to local governments whose leadership is not elected.

