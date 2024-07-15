The ruling party in Delta state, the PDP, has emerged victorious in the just concluded local government election

PDP secured 25 seats in the LG polls conducted in Delta state and also clinched 499 of the 500 councillorship seats, while the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), secured a win in one ward

Jerry Agbaike, the chairman of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, confirmed the development via a statement and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The candidates of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta state have won all 25 local government chairmanship seats in the election conducted on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Delta state governor Sheriff Oborevwori will swear in the new council chairmen today, July 15. Photo credit: Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori

Source: Facebook

Delta LG polls: 1 candidate returns opposed as PDP wins 25 seats

On Sunday, July 14, Jerry Agbaike, chairman of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DELSIEC), disclosed this to the press and said one PDP candidate was returned unopposed.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As reported by Channels TV, PDP candidates contested against other parties and emerged winners in the 24 local government areas where the elections were conducted. However, there were no elections in the Udu local government area, and the chairmanship candidate of the PDP, Vincent Oyibode, returned unopposed.

Delta LG polls: PDP wins 499 electoral wards

As reported by PremiumTimes, the PDP councillorship candidates contested and won 499 electoral wards in the state. At the same time, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) picked electoral ward one in the Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

The 25 elected chairmen would be sworn in on Monday, July 15, 2024, by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The Delta local government election was the second after the Supreme Court delivered its judgement, granting financial autonomy to the third tier of government, ordering the federal government to pay the 20.60% monthly allocation of the 774 LGs in the country directly to their exclusive accounts and not to accounts controlled by governors.

In the landmark judgement on Thursday, July 11, the apex court also barred power-drunk governors from dissolving democratically elected local government councils.

LG elections: PDP clears 21 seats in Adamawa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PDP cleared all the 21 LG chairmanship seats in Adamawa state during the Saturday, July 13 elections.

Adamawa, the home state of the former vice president Atiku Abubakar, was the first state with a local government election outcome after the Supreme Court judgment.

The PDP also won 225 of the 226 wards in the state, while the NNPP won one in the Saturday election.

Source: Legit.ng