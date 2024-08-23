President Bola Tinubu has been told to take immediate action to solve the economic crisis facing the country

Primate Elijah Ayodele gave the warning on Friday, August 23, adding that his earlier warnings were dismissed while he was called all sorts of names

According to the cleric, he prophesied that petrol prices would go up and the dollar would be N1,500 to a naira, and all prophesied came past

Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has warned of a potential increase in petrol pump prices if President Bola Tinubu fails to address economic issues. Ayodele predicts further economic hardship and confusion in the government, which will negatively impact citizens.

Ayodele claims that his previous warnings about economic downturns were dismissed, people called him names, and the government even sponsored articles against him. However, he asserts that his predictions have come to pass, including the increase in diesel and petrol prices.

Primate Ayodele warned Tinubu of more doom ahead Photo Credit: @primate_ayodele, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The cleric foresees another protest that will cripple the economy for two weeks, affecting even banks. He attributes the economic woes to the government's failure to follow God's guidance in leadership.

Petrol to sell at N1,300 - Ayodele

Ayodele predicts that petrol prices will reach N1,300 per litre, and the government will eventually call for recapitalization in various sectors, including telecommunications. He warns of increased call tariffs and further economic hardship.

The cleric urges President Tinubu to take action to address the economic challenges before the end of the year, warning that the consequences of inaction will be severe and far-reaching, affecting food prices, security, and overall well-being of Nigerians.

His statement reads in part:

‘’When I said diesel will be N1500, petrol will be increased to N1,000, Dollar will go to N1,500, people said I am a doom prophet; they sponsored stories against me, but now, they have come to pass."

