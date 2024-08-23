The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, has announced that Kano state residents will receive 25kg bags of rice from the federal government led by President Tinubu

He made this disclosure on Thursday as he maintained that President Tinubu is working to reduce hardship in the land

DSP Jibrin, however, lamented that some individuals are frustrating Tinubu's efforts, noting that the FG's palliative meant for the poor is being diverted on a steady

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, said the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to reducing hunger in the country, but some individuals are frustrating the efforts.

DSP Jibrin speaks on FG's palliative, rice for Kano residents

Source: Facebook

Jibirin said Tinubu has approved several palliative measures for poor households and vulnerable Nigerians, but the people assigned for the distribution are diverting them.

As reported by Premium Times, the DSP disclosed this on Thursday, August 22, while addressing journalists in Abuja on the distribution of palliatives from the federal government to residents of Kano State.

“The mandate Mr. President has given to us is to make the items to be distributed get to the people. He (Tinubu) has given a lot of palliatives, but they are not being distributed evenly, they have not gone to those at the grassroots who should have them,” Jibrin said.

Jibrin: Kano state to get 25kg of rice from FG

Speaking further, Jibrin, who represents Kano North Senatorial District, also said the federal government has inaugurated a committee, chaired by himself, to distribute distribute 25kg of rice as palliative to 23,644 people in the state.

Jibrin added that part of the modality is that each beneficiary will be identified through a valid means such as a National Identity Card, Driver’s license, Voter card, or International passport.

Legit.ng recalled that as part of the move to tackle the food crisis, President Tinubu sent truckloads of rice to the 36 state governments.

The federal government ordered that the rice be distributed to the most vulnerable Nigerians to reduce hardship and hunger occasioned by Tinubu's economic policies.

However, the fair distribution of the palliatives has sparked concerns in the polity as Tinubu's minister accused a state governor of repackaging the FG's rice.

Okai tackles Ododo over silence on Kogi state’s 20 trucks of rice"

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that PDP chieftain Comrade Usman Okai Austin, made a strong demand amid growing concerns over Kogi Governor Usman Ododo's silence on the 20 trucks of rice received from the federal government.

Speaking with the press on Friday, Okai demanded that the Kogi government account for the rice and ensure a fair distribution exercise to the people of the state.

President Tinubu's government in July announced that it distributed 20 trucks of rice each to the 36 states of the federation as part of measures to address food shortages in the country.

