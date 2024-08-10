Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara has been prophesied of planning to join the Labour Party from the PDP

Primate Elijah Ayodele disclosed the next plan of the governor in his latest prophetic revelation on Saturday, August 10

According to the cleric, the PDP needed to put the house in order to avoid two governors dumping the party soon

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has predicted that Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State will soon leave the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a prophetic message on Saturday, August 10, the cleric revealed that the Lord told him that the Rivers governor would join the third force, the Labour Party while warning the PDP to put its house in order.

According to Ayodele, if the PDP is not careful, at least two governors will soon dump the umbrella party for another party.

Ayodele's prophesy comes amid the rift between Governor Fubara and his predecessor and minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. They had been at loggerheads barely three months after the latter resumed office.

When did Wike, Fubara's rift start?

Wike, a PDP chieftain, is a serving minister under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The minister appeared to be in control of the APC and PDP in Rivers State, which might prompt the governor's decision to join the Labour Party, as Ayodele revealed in his prophecy.

Since Wike and Fubara's brawl started, the state has been under political tension, with the House of Assembly dividing into factions.

But Primate Ayodele, in his message, said:

"In the PDP, a governor will decamp; if care is not taken, two governors will decamp. Sincerely, the governor of Rivers State is about to leave the PDP for the Labour Party precisely. The PDP must put its house together; otherwise, there is fire on the mountain of the PDP."

See the video of the prophecy here:

