Sokoto state - Governor Ahmed Aliyu-led Sokoto state government has approved the purchase of 300 truckloads of rice to be sold to residents at a discount rate of about 45 percent compared to the market price.

The state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ibrahim Dadi Adare, said the state government has earmarked over N14 billion naira for the purchase of rice.

He stated this while speaking with newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting, Leadership reports.

Adare said the gesture is part of Governor Aliyu’s measure to tackle the rising cost of foodstuffs in the state and to make life easy for the residents.

“The rice will be allocated to each ward, as we all know, we have 244 wards in the state, and each of the wards is entitled to one truckload of rice and will be made available at a discount rate.

“The government will subsidise the item will about 55 percent rate. If a bag of rice is N86,000 in the market, we will make it available at between N40,000 and N45,000.”

He added that residents will be qualified to purchase the rice at the ward level state irrespective of tribe or political affiliation

The commissioner assured that a committee will be set up to monitor the exercise and ensure that its purpose is achieved.

