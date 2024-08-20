Constituents of the Ondo East/Ondo West federal constituency have accused their representing, Abiola Makinde, stating that he abandoned his legislative duties and relocated abroad

Hence, their decision to commence mobilisation for the recall of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker

They added that the constituency has been without any representation for months and was not of critical issues of great national importance like the national budget, etc

Ondo state - Ekimogun Roundtable, a socio-economic group of Ondo indigenes has commenced mobilisation for the recall of Abiola Makinde, representing the Ondo East/Ondo West federal constituency in the house of representatives.

The group alleged that Makinde had abandoned his legislative duties and relocated abroad.

The constituents said Makinde had abandoned his legislative duties and relocated abroad. Photo credit: Abiola Makinde

The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker was accused of poor performance and representation, TheCable reports.

The group’s acting secretary, Christiana Ayodele, disclosed this in a statement, adding that the constituency has been without any representation for months.

Ayodele disclosed that “over 30 legal practitioners across the country” have shown interest in providing free legal services to challenge Makinde’s action

“The lawmaker abdicated his legislative duties for months during the legislative session and relocated abroad with his national assembly constituency office under lock and key, thereby rendering the entire constituency without representation for the period under review.”

According to the statement, there is a “massive disparity in constituency fund/projects allotment on paper and actual physical projects execution.

Process of recalling senator or Rep member

According to Section 69 of the 1999 constitution, a senator or a Rep member may be recalled if more than one-half of the persons registered to vote in that member’s constituency alleged their loss of confidence in that member.

They are also to present a signed petition to the INEC chairman and other

