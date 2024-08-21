The Supreme Court judgment granting financial autonomy to local government has raised more consciousness about the council runnings

Local government constitutional duties have been compiled, and their role in the Nigerian constitution explained

Rilwan Olanrewaju, a PDP chieftain, told Legit.ng how state and federal governments can effectively implement the Supreme Court judgment

Following the Supreme Court judgment granting financial autonomy to local governments, many Nigerians are expected to pay attention to the activities of the third tier of government and question their leaders.

However, it is necessary to explain what local government funds are meant for and to ensure that the people can hold the chairmen and councillors accountable should they renege on their responsibilities.

Details of what local government funds are meant for Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Nigeria's 1999 constitution, as amended, stated the functions and responsibilities of the local government in Section 7(1), (3), (5(a)), (5(b)), (5(c)), (Fourth Schedule, Part I, 2(a)), (Fourth Schedule, Part I, 2(b)), and (Fourth Schedule, Part I, 2(c)).

List of local government responsibilities

In a short video on Friday, August 16, Kayode Okikiolu breaks down and lists the basic things the local government funds are meant to be channelled into.

According to the video, the funds are for public amenities such as street lights, local government or street roads, primary health care centres, markets and slaughtering house regulations, sanitation and waste management.

Other constitutional responsibilities of the local government are revenue collection, primary education, agricultural development, licencing and regulation, vital events regulations, and town halls.

How to make LG work

Speaking on making the local government effective, Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, urged the federal and state government to work together so that one would not be killed for another.

The PDP chieftain said:

"State and federal government must find a common ground to implement the Supreme Court judgment so that we won't have to destroy one to create another. The time is right for the local government to enjoy freedom and total liberation."

See the video by Okikiolu here:

PDP chieftain speaks on LG autonomy

Legit.ng earlier reported that PDP chieftain Rilwan Olanrewaju had commended the Supreme Court's ruling on local government financial autonomy.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Olanrewaju called on the governors and the federal government to sit at the round table and discuss the effective implementation of the judgment.

According to the PDP chieftain, the Supreme Court verdict was a welcome development, and politics to him is local.

Source: Legit.ng