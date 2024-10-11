50 kilograms of rice are now being sold by the Federal Government in Abeokuta for N40,000

This is a part of the government's efforts to alleviate the socsubsidised ioeconomic difficulties including the sale

The governor announced that more subsidized food will soon be sold as part of his administration's plans

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The Federal Government has started selling 50 kg of rice for ₦40,000 in Abeokuta, Ogun State's state capital.

Ogun state governor claimed the handout will help a number of organizations, including market women. Photo Credit: FG

Source: Getty Images

The sale is a component of the government's efforts to address the socioeconomic issues that have arisen after the Federal Government stopped subsidizing petroleum products.

At a ceremony conducted at the state capital's Arcade Ground to kick off the sale, the governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun in a ChannelsTV report said that his administration will shortly start implementing the sale of additional subsidised foodstuffs throughout the state's twenty local government regions.

He added that food staples such as garri, rice, and beans will be offered at heavily subsidized costs and that the scheme's deployment throughout the state would help expand the initiative's reach.

“We will be selling food items like garri, rice, and beans at heavily subsidised prices,” he said.

Excercise to benefit many

The distribution, according to the governor, will benefit a variety of organisations, including market women, community development associations, organised businesses, artists, trade unions, non-governmental organisations, federal and state civil servants, and traditional and religious groups.

He gave the state's residents assurances that the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Office of the Head of Service had created a well-organized template that would guarantee the commodity was distributed fairly and widely among the state's 20 local government units.

The governor announced that the sale of the subsidized rice in Abeokuta, which is in the Ogun Central Senatorial District, will commence immediately, followed by those in Ilaro, which is in the Ogun West Senatorial District, and Ijebu-Ode, which is in the Ogun East Senatorial District.

To prevent crowding, Governor Abiodun asked the beneficiaries to uphold law and order at the various sales sites and adhere to the schedule provided by the committee. He also mentioned that more sales points would be formed.

Nigerians groan over access to FG’s N40k rice

Legit.ng reported that Nigerians in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are struggling to locate the sales points for the N40,000 subsidised rice that the federal government officially launched recently.

Legit.ng recalled that the minister of agriculture and food security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, flagged off the sale of 30,000 metric tonnes of milled rice at a subsidised rate of N40,000 per 50kg bag in Abuja on September 5, 2024.

Speaking at the launch, Kyari revealed that the initiative was driven by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's commitment to ensuring that “Nigerians do not go to bed hungry.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng