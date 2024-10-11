Governor Dapo Abiodun flagged off the sale of 50kg rice for ₦40,000 at a ceremony held in Abeokuta in Ogun state

Abiodun said his administration will soon start the sale of other subsidised foodstuffs like garri, rice, and beans across the state

The governor added that there is a well-structured template that would ensure a wide and equitable spread of the commodity across the 20 local government areas of the state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Abeokuta, Ogun state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has commenced the sale of 50kg rice for ₦40,000 to ameliorate the current socioeconomic challenges in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun flagged off the sale at a ceremony held at the Arcade ground in Abeokuota on Friday, October 11.

Abiodun flagged off the sale at a ceremony held in Abeokuta Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Abiodun disclosed that his administration will soon start the sale of other subsidised foodstuffs across the 20 local government areas.

As reported by The Punch, Abiodun said food items like garri, rice, and beans would be sold at largely subsidised prices.

“We will soon be implementing our own version of this scheme from each local government, meaning we will implement this across the twenty local government areas of the state to deepen the reach into our grassroots.

“We will be selling food items like garri, rice, and beans at heavily subsidised prices.”

The governor said that the distribution would cover individuals in all groups including civil servants, artisans, students, and traditional and religious organizations, among others.

He assured the people that there was a well-structured template that would ensure a wide and equitable spread of the commodity.

FG announces requirements for N40,000 Rice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government announced the required documents to access subsidized 50kg bags of rice for N40,000, aiming to alleviate the food crisis.

Citizens must present their National Identification Number (NIN), an ID card, and an ATM card for registration and payment, followed by a verification process.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, emphasized measures to prevent fraud and ensure transparency in the distribution process.

Source: Legit.ng