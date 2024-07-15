The Supreme Court's landmark judgment granting financial autonomy to Nigeria's 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) has been the subject of intense discussion for days. The court ruled in favour of the federal government's request for direct disbursement of funds from the federation account to the LGAs, bypassing state governments.

The court criticized the practice of state governors creating and controlling caretaker committees, emphasizing that local government councils should be democratically elected as stipulated by the constitution. This ruling is a significant victory for local government autonomy and a blow to state governments' control over LGAs.

The Supreme Court also ordered the federal government to withhold allocations to LGAs governed by unelected officials appointed by governors, with six out of seven judges concurring. This judgment is expected to have far-reaching implications for grassroots governance and democracy in Nigeria.

Some former governors have kicked against the apex court's decision, expressing their opinion on the verdict. Some of them are listed below:

James Ibori

The former governor of Delta state said the Supreme Court's judgment granting full autonomy to local government operations in Nigeria was against the 1999 constitution as amended.

Ibori maintained that the Supreme Court's ruling has dealt a significant blow to the principle of federalism in Nigeria, as outlined in Section 162(3) of the 1999 Constitution. According to Ibori, this section states that funds in the Federation Account should be distributed among federal, state, and local governments in a manner prescribed by the National Assembly.

The former governor added that in Section 6, each state should maintain a "State Joint Local Government Account" to receive allocations from the Federation Account and the state government. The Supreme Court's ruling undermines true federalism and allows the federal government to interfere with local government administration, which is not permitted in a federal system.

He maintained that there are only two tiers of government: federal and state. The federal government's interference with local governments violates the Constitution. While he disagrees with altering allocations to Joint LG Accounts at the state level, he believes the Supreme Court's ruling goes too far and contradicts the clear provisions of Section 162.

Ayodele Fayose

Ayo Fayose, former Governor of Ekiti State, has expressed concerns over the Supreme Court judgment granting local governments direct access to federal allocations. Despite the ruling, Fayose believes state Houses of Assembly and governors will continue to hinder local government autonomy.

Fayose, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, appeared on Channels Television's Politics Today, where he emphasized that grassroots candidates cannot become local government chairmen without a governor's support. He argued that the court and federal government cannot separate the "baby from the mother."

Fayose's comments suggest that governors still hold significant influence over local government affairs despite the Supreme Court's ruling. He warned that anyone thinking otherwise is "wasting their time."

The former governor's stance highlights the ongoing debate over local government autonomy in Nigeria. While the Supreme Court's judgment is seen as a victory for grassroots governance, Fayose's comments indicate that the reality on the ground may be more complex.

El-Rufai reacts to Supreme Court judgment

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, made a cryptic comment on the Supreme Court judgment granting autonomy to local governments in Nigeria.

El-Rufai quoted a tweet from the presidency that summarised the apex court's judgment with a terse comment saying it is God who gives and takes.

The former governor's comment comes amid his ongoing political battle with Uba Sani, his successor in Kaduna state.

