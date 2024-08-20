Usman Ododo, the governor of Kogi state, has expanded his cabinet with the appointment of 1,192 additional aides

The appointments were announced in a statement by Dr. Folashade Ayoade, secretary to the state government

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulsadiq was appointed as the director of protocol for the First Lady’s office

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi state has approved the appointment of 1,192 additional aides.

Kogi governor Ododo appoints 1,192 aides and has Nigerians talking. Photo credit: Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo

Source: Facebook

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday, August 20, by the secretary to the state government, Dr. Folashade Ayoade.

“The aides include Yakubu Abdulhakeem who is to serve as the Executive Secretary, Kogi State Office for Disability, 165 Senior Special Assistants, and 36 Special Assistants.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Others on the list approved by the governor are 574 Ward Special Assistants and 290 Local Government Special Assistants,” the statement read.

As reported by The Punch, Ododo also approved the appointment of Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulsadiq as the director of protocol, First Lady's office, in addition to other aides.

The governor congratulated all appointees and urged them to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

Ayoade added that all appointments were with effect from September 1, 2024.

Nigerians react as Kogi gov appoints aides

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X.

@realTobiAkinbo tweeted:

"Vote buying and Ballot box hijacking aides."

@Big_JayEkanem tweeted:

"Another style."

@AllstoriesWatch tweeted:

"Minimum wage he won't pay. Employ everyone and underpay every one."

@FestusErnest2 tweeted:

"Fear of rerun election."

@AkinbanjTweets tweeted:

"The legacy of Yahaya Bello is in force."

@Scyllzhoops tweeted:

"Kogi people who deserve better, I say sorry."

Read more about Kogi state

Supreme Court reserves judgment in Kogi guber dispute

Legit.ng earlier reported that a five-man panel of the Supreme Court reserved judgment in the Kogi governorship election appeal filed by Muritala Ajaka of the SDP.

Ajaka challenged the declarations made by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) on the outcome of the 2023 governorship elections in their respective states.

After hearing all parties in the suit, the Supreme Court reserved judgment to a date that will be communicated to the parties.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng