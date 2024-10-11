On Friday, a faction of the PDP suspended the acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu and National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba

A few hours later, the party also appointed Alhaji Yayari Ahmed Mohammed as the acting national chairman and Damagum's replacement

The former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, reacted to the development via a terse statement that has gotten many talking

A former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, has mocked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its current internal crisis.

In a post shared on his X page on Friday, October 11, Fayose said the embattled party drama is now becoming exciting.

Recall that a faction of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) suspended the acting national chairman, Umar Damagum, and national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, for alleged disloyalty to the party.

The party's NWC also appointed Alhaji Yayari Ahmed Mohammed as the acting national chairman and Damagum's replacement.

The appointment which takes immediate effect is pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

As reported by Channels TV, the faction also suspended the party's national publicity secretary Debo Ologunagba.

They lo confirmed the PDP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting already scheduled for Thursday, 24th October, 2024.

Fayose drops cryptic post as PDP suspends Damagum, others

Reacting, Fayose said he was watching the unfolding drama of the party.

The former governor tweeted:

"PDP:

"It is becoming such an exciting drama.

"Let's siddon dey look and see how it ends."

Atiku speaks on PDP crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar faulted the ruling APC for the internal crisis in PDP and other opposition parties in Nigeria.

The PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election accused the APC of manipulating the internal process and called on Nigerians to rescue the country's democracy.

Atiku then called for unity among Nigerians, adding that the Independence Day celebration was worth celebrating.

