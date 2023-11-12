Global site navigation

Kogi Governorship Election 2023: Final Results from INEC's State Collation Centre (Live Updates)

by  Nurudeen Lawal

Welcome to Legit.ng's live updates of the official results of the 2023 Kogi state governorship election as announced directly by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Note: Refresh your browser to get the latest updates.

Kogi State Governorship Election Official Results 2023/INEC Results
INEC announces Imo State Governorship Election Official Results. Photo credits: Dino Melaye, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka (Muri Ajaka), Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo
Source: UGC

9:30 AM

Collation to begin any moment now

INEC will begin the collation of results at the Kogi state collation centre any moment from now.

Reports indicate that results from 12 LGAs are already available at the collation centre.

