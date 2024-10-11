A top APC chieftain in Bayelsa, Ogeibiri Orubebemi Enkumor, condemned the announcement regarding the indefinite suspension of Heineken Lokpobiri

Legit.ng reports that Lokpobiri, a serving minister, was allegedly suspended over anti-party activities

Enkumor disclosed his stance via a statement on Friday, October 11, stating that the purported suspension is null and void

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics and governance in Nigeria.

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Ogeibiri Orubebemi Enkumor, a former deputy chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state, on Friday, October 11, condemned the party leaders in Ekeremor local government area (LGA) for suspending Heineken Lokpobiri, minister of state for petroleum resources.

Legit.ng had reported that Lokpobiri was sanctioned for allegedly supporting the re-election bid of Douye Diri, the current governor of Bayelsa state, in November 2023.

APC at local government level had allegedly suspended Lokpobiri, Lyon, and eight others in Bayelsa. Photo credit: Sen Heineken Lokpobiri

Source: Facebook

In the same vein, David Lyon, the governorship candidate of the APC in the 2019 election, was suspended alongside several others in their respective LGAs.

The total number of APC chieftains in Bayelsa said to be suspended on Friday, October 11, was 10.

But reacting to the development via a statement obtained by Legit.ng, Enkumor "emphatically and unequivocally" stated that the purported suspensions are "entirely null and void".

According to Enkumor, particularly, the reported suspension of Lokpobiri "should be completely disregarded".

The statement partly reads:

“The honourable minister of state for petroleum resources (Oil) remains not only a bonafide member of our great party but also a well-respected leader within the party.

"The same can be said of Chief David Lyon as well as other chieftains listed in the suspension announced."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng