Amid the alleged plot to remove Ganduje, posters of him and the Imo state governor Hope Uzodimma have emerged online

The development has sparked concern in the polity as Ganduje, the chairman of the ruling APC has continually claimed President Tinubu will contest and win the 2027 presidential election

Ganduje, the former governor of Kano state, is being probed by his successor Abba Kabir Yusuf, for alleged bribery and corruption

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Amid the alleged plot to remove him, social media has been flooded with posters of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the former governor of Kano State, and Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo State, seeking a joint presidential ticket for 2027.

Ganduje speaks as the poster showing him and Uzodimma contesting for presidency flood social media. Photo credit: Abdullahi Ganduje, Daily Trust

Source: Twitter

The posters indicated that Ganduje, the current national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), would contest for president, while Uzodimma, the current Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), would be his running mate.

As reported by Daily Trust, the posters with the slogan ‘For Nigerians, prosperity and human capital development’ also indicated that the two political gladiators would contest the 2027 election on the APC platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This comes amid the alleged plot to sack Ganduje as the APC national chairman for an ambassadorial position, a claim the APC National Working Committee (NWC) declared false.

Daily Trust reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would be rounding off his first term in 2027, but his actions as well as those of his ministers and other top government functionaries have indicated that he would be seeking re-election.

Ganduje has consistently said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would seek and win a second term, but the surfacing of the poster is contrary to his claim.

‘It’s fake’, Ganduje reacts to 2027 presidential posters

Reacting, Ganduje described the posters as handiwork of mischief makers.

As reported by Vanguard, Edwin Olofu, chief press secretary to Ganduje, in a telephone chat with Daily Trust said, “It is laughable, childish and mischief of the highest order.

“It’s handiwork of fifth columnists, the same elements who are bent on removing him (Ganduje) as national chairman of the party from day one.

“This is a deliberate act to cause disaffection between him and his brother and leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. But they should desist from making further mischief because President Tinubu will not buy into this cheap blackmail.”

Corruption trial: “Protesters carted away Ganduje’s documents”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Abba Yusuf alleged that the attack by protesters at the Kano court during the August hardship demonstration was politically motivated and planned work.

According to the Kano state government, the vandalism of the Kano State High Court was orchestrated to destroy important documents related to ex-Governor Ganduje's corruption trial.

After assessing the damage at the court, Governor Yusuf urged the youth in the state to avoid being used as a tool for violence.

Source: Legit.ng