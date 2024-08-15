President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly offered the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Ganduje, an ambassadorial appointment

Ganduje, however, had tacitly rejected President Tinubu’s offer as he considered it retirement from politics

Inside sources said the appointment offer is to save Ganduje from the ongoing corruption trial in Kano state

FCT, Abuja - The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Ganduje, reportedly grumbled after he was tipped for ambassadorial appointment in “any African country.”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reportedly offered Ganduje the ambassadorial appointment to save him from the ongoing corruption trial in Kano.

Tinubu reportedly offered Ganduje the ambassadorial appointment to save him from the ongoing corruption trial.

The former Kano state governor is facing corruption charges alongside his wife, son and other accomplices to the tune of over N50 billion.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, Tinubu first delegated the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio to inform Ganduje of the offer.

Inside sources said Ganduje grumbled and tacitly rejected Tinubu’s ambassadorial offer.

The APC chairman claimed the charges against him were “tissues of lies” and would win his cases in court. He also argued that he was too old to go for an ambassadorial posting.

According to the sources, Tinubu later personally offered Gnduje three choices in Africa, Asia and Europe.

A source close to Ganduje said:

“You know the president is looking for a way to pacify him. This is the reason why he allowed him to choose among the three countries, but the president’s preference is Chad.

“But the problem is that no serious Asian or European country would overlook Ganduje’s dollar video and corruption charges to accept him as ambassador.”

The source added that Ganduje had complained bitterly to Chief Bisi Akande about Tinubu’s decision to ‘retire’ him from politics.

It was gathered that Ganduje, however, would choose Morocco over Chad if he was left with no other options.

“Protesters carted away Ganduje’s corruption trial documents”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Abba Yusuf alleged that the attack by protesters at the Kano court during the August hardship demonstration was politically motivated and planned work.

According to the Kano state government, the vandalism of the Kano State High Court was orchestrated to destroy important documents related to ex-Governor Ganduje's corruption trial.

After assessing the damage at the court, Governor Yusuf urged the youth in the state to avoid being used as a tool for violence

