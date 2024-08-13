President Tinubu on Tuesday signed a landmark bill to adjust the salaries and allowances of judicial office holders, with a 300% boost

Reacting, the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado hailed President Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to workers’ welfare in Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that the National Assembly passed the bill in June 2024 and subsequently transmitted it to the president for assent

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been commended for signing the Judicial Office Holders Salaries and Allowances Bill into law.

Senator Lado lauds President Tinubu as he signs judicial office holders’ salaries, allowances bill into law Photo credit: Senator Basheer Lado

Source: Facebook

The Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado, lauded the move by the President in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, August 13.

Lado disclosed that the new law implements a significant 300% increase in salaries for judicial officers, marking a major development in the country's judicial sector.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Mr Lado explained that the bill would encourage the integrity of Nigeria’s justice system and set a standard for the Nigerian workers, PremiumTimes reported.

Action, a landmark achievement, says Senator Lado

According to Lado, “This extraordinary move underscores President Tinubu’s absolute prioritization of the welfare of Nigerian workers above all else just like he did when he recently put on hold an ongoing Federal Executive Council meeting to assent to the new National Minimum Wage Bill of N70,000.”

Senator Lado added that the newly enacted law not only introduces revised salaries, allowances, and benefits for judicial officers but also revises the Certain Political, Public, and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc.) Act, No.6, 2002 (as amended), by eliminating provisions pertaining to judicial office holders.

The senator commended President Tinubu and described the signing of the Bill as a landmark achievement and a manifestation of his unwavering commitment to the welfare of Nigeria’s workforce.

He stated:

"By prioritizing the financial well-being of our judicial officers, Mr. President is not only reinforcing the integrity of our justice system but also setting a new standard for leadership that truly values the hard work and sacrifices of all Nigerian workers."

Lado encouraged judicial office holders to redouble their efforts in ensuring the swift and fair administration of justice, highlighting that the judiciary remains the hope of the common man.

“The judiciary remains the hope of the common man and it is hoped that Nigerians seeking justice get it irrespective of their status in life,” he said.

Meanwhile, the newly passed bill sets new annual salaries for top judicial officials: Chief Justice of Nigeria: N64 million; President of the Court of Appeal: N62.4 million; Supreme Court Justices: N61.4 million each and Chief Judges of Federal High Court, FCT High Court, and National Industrial Court: N7.9 million each.

Tinubu approves policy to retain Nigerian health workers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has approved the National Policy on Health Workforce Migration to address the challenges facing Nigeria’s health human resources.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Pate, disclosed this in a post shared on his X handle on Monday, August 12.

Source: Legit.ng