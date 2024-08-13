President Bola Tinubu has approved a new policy to curtail the mass exodus of Nigerian healthcare professionals abroad

Ali Pate, the coordinating minister of health and social welfare, made this disclosure in a statement issued to the press

The minister noted that the policy will also encourage the return of professionals to Nigeria through attractive incentives and reintegrate them into the nation’s health system

President Bola Tinubu has approved the National Policy on Health Workforce Migration to address the challenges facing Nigeria’s health human resources.

Nigeria targets runaway health workers with incentives in new policy. Photo credit: Ajuri Ngelale

Source: Facebook

Nigeria revamp Nigerian healthcare system with new policy

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Pate, disclosed this in a post shared on his X handle on Monday, August 12.

As reported by The Punch, Pate said the policy is more than just a response to the ongoing exodus of healthcare professionals; it is a comprehensive strategy to manage, harness, and reverse healthcare worker migration.

“This approach leverages the expertise of our diaspora to bridge gaps within the health sector,” the statement reads.

Read Pate's full statement below:

“This afternoon, HE President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR @officialABAT, in-Council, approved a landmark policy set to transform healthcare human resource management in Nigeria.

“The National Policy on Health Workforce Migration addresses the critical challenges facing Nigeria’s health human resources. As the AU Champion for Human Resources for Health and Community Health Delivery Partnership, Mr President’s commitment to a resilient and robust healthcare system is powerfully reflected in this forward-looking policy.

“This policy is more than just a response to the ongoing exodus of healthcare professionals; it’s a comprehensive strategy to manage, harness, and reverse health worker migration. It envisions a thriving workforce that is well-supported, adequately rewarded, and optimally utilised to meet the healthcare needs of all Nigerians.”

Nigerians react to new policy to curb health workers migration

Legit.ng captured some reactions from the comment section on X, below;

@SheikhAnalo tweeted:

"Pls, where is the policy document."

@Ifups tweeted:

"This is great but as soon as I saw "collaboration with state governments", eh, that's where the system failure terminates."

@Soulmedika tweeted:

"UCH is still owing more than N1m in salary and allowance. How can you retain healthcare workers when they are not paid their salary?"

@PharmWale tweeted:

"Thank you, our honourable minister. Great stride. I pray this policy also taps into the potential of private healthcare professionals."

@NiranAdeyemi tweeted:

"Kudos. Can the document be made public?"

