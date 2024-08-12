A Rivers State High Court has nullified the sacking of Emeka Beke as the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

The court presided over by Justice Sika Aprioku, ruled that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC erred in dissolving the elected executive led by Beke.

According to Justice Aprioku, the NWC does not have the power to dissolve an elected executive of a state chapter of the party or set up a caretaker committee when the elected executive's tenure is still running.

The court, therefore, reinstated the Emeka Beke-led executive and sacked the caretaker committee led by Chief Tony Okocha.

Justice Aprioku also barred Okocha and members of the caretaker committee from parading themselves as executives of the APC in Rivers State, effectively ending their tenure.

Recall that the Abdullahi Ganduje-led NWC has sacked the Emeka Beke-led executive in Rives state and inaugurated the Okocha committee in Rivers.

Aprioku then restrained Ganduje's leadership of the APC from recognizing the Tony Okocha-led executive and compelled them to recognize the Emeka Beke-led executive as the authentic executive of the party until the end of their four-year tenure.

The court criticized the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for supporting the dissolution of the APC's democratically elected executives, emphasizing that political parties must obey their own constitution and stop acting recklessly.

According to the court, the APC NWC failed to provide reasons for dissolving the Beke-led executive, which was a violation of both the party's and Nigeria's constitution. The judge insisted that the APC's actions were in impunity and disregarded the principles of democracy.

