The reinstated APC chairman in Rivers state, Emeka Beke, has insisted that Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, remained the leader of the party in the South-South

Beke also ruled out the option of making a truce between Amaechi, FCT minister Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara, adding that Wike and Fubara are not members of his party

While Amaechi had served as Rivers governor and minister under the previous administration, Senate president Godswill Akpabio is expected to be the leader of the APC in the South-South region

Emeka Beke, the reinstated chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, has insisted that Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, remained the leader of the party in the south-south region.

Beke's comment is detrimental to the president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, who is the current leader of the ruling party in the south-south. The embattled APC chairman insisted that no one can write the APC's history without Amaechi.

Court reinstates Beke as Rivers APC chairman

The Rivers State High Court nullified the APC's dissolution of Beke's executive by the National Working Committee (NWC), stating that the Abdullahi Ganduje leadership of the party erred in dissolving the elected executive.

Speaking on the ruling's outcome on Monday, August 12, Beke ruled out the option of contacting Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, adding that they are not members of the APC.

Why Amaechi is APC chairman in South-South

However, Beke insisted that Amaechi has never left the APC and that the former minister remains the party's leader in the South-South region.

Recall that Amaechi and Akpabio contested for the APC presidential ticket against President Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 election. While Akpabio stepped down for President Tinubu, Amaechi emerged second in the party's primary.

"Amaechi has never left the APC. He still remains the leader of the party in Rivers State. Still remain the leader of the APC in the South-South."

