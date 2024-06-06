The APC caretaker chairman in Rivers state, Tony Okocha, has been knocked over his infrastructural comment under Governor SIminalayi Fubag

Pro-Democracy Coalition of Nigeria criticised the opposition leader in the state concerning projects inherited by Governor Fubara

The group described the chairman of the APC as a serial liar who was seeking media attention

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The Pro-Democracy Coalition of Nigeria has described the embattled caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, as a serial liar in urgent need of attention

The group made this known in a statement on Thursday, June 6, while reacting to the claims by Okocha on the Rivers State government.

aAccording to the statement signed by its President, Comr. Jack Thomas, Okocha has been economical with the truth when it comes to projects inherited in the state.

“As a Pro-democratic group that is carefully following events in Rivers State, we can attest to the giant strides recorded by the governor of River State, His Excellency Siminalayi Fubara, in his first year in office,” the statement said.

The statement further reads:

“So, we wonder how Okocha would describe the administration of His Excellency Siminalayi Fubara as a government in the intensive care unit.

“Contrary to claims by the embattled Rivers APC chairman that His Excellency Siminalayi Fubara didn't acknowledge former Governor Nyesom Wike for inherited projects, we wish to draw the attention of Okocha to the statement by His Excellency Fubara during the presentation of his one-year score card last Wednesday at a townhall meeting in Portharcourt where the governor categorically disclosed that, his administration inherited 34 uncompleted road projects worth over 225.279 billion naira spread across 13 local government areas of the state."

