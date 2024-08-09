ACC throws 2027 presidential slot open to challenge Tinubu

The Allied Conservative Congress (ACC) has disclosed its plans for the 2027 presidential election in Nigeria

The ACC national chairman, Rev. Olusegun Peters, said the party has declared open its presidential slot without zoning

Peters said Nigerians need competent, reliable, trustworthy, resourceful and experienced leaders to pilot the affairs of the nation

FCT, Abuja - The Allied Conservative Congress (ACC) has thrown its presidential ticket open ahead of the 2027 general election.

ACC said its ticket is open to qualified, credible, visionary, purposeful and patriotic citizens from the six geopolitical zones.

The ACC national chairman, Rev. Olusegun Peters, said only the primary will determine the flag bearer as there will be no zoning of the presidential ticket.

Peters made this known in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, August 9.

He said Nigerians need competent, reliable, trustworthy, resourceful and experienced leaders to pilot the affairs of the nation.

“ACC assures fellow compatriots that it will field credible candidates in 2027. It is time to save our beloved nation from imminent collapse. It is a task that must be done in the quest for sustainable development and democracy in Nigeria.”

Peters called on President Bola Tinubu to subsidise the cost of foodstuffs and provide palliatives and social amenities that will improve people's standards of living and boost economic growth.

