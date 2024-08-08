President Bola Tinubu has said any companies exploring Nigerian resources must prioritise the health and safety of the people

Tinubu made the demand while receiving a presentation from the Course 32 participants of the NDC in Abuja on Thursday, August 8

The president commended the Course 32 participants while emphasizing the importance of diversifying the economy

President Bola Tinubu has insisted that companies must prioritize the health and safety of Nigerians and host communities affected by mineral exploration activities.

The President made this commitment while receiving a presentation from Course 32 participants of the National Defence College (NDC) in Abuja on Thursday, August 8.

President Tinubu explains two things to do before exploring Nigeria's resources Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu highlights potentials of mining sector

According to Ajuri Ngelale, the spokesperson to President Tinubu, the presentation, titled "Harnessing the Mining Industry for Enhanced National Security and Development," highlighted the potential of the mining industry to contribute to national security and development.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

President Tinubu commended the participants for their work and reiterated the importance of diversifying Nigeria's economy.

The statement added that the president directed security agencies to intensify efforts to crack down on illegal miners across the country.

Tinubu then expressed concern over the health implications of exploration activities and pledged to provide medical centres and facilities to protect Nigerians' lives and property.

Tinubu vows to complete NDC headquarters

He assured the delegation that his administration would ensure the completion of the NDC headquarters in Abuja.

President Tinubu emphasized the need for responsible mining practices that prioritize the well-being of Nigerians and host communities and urged the military to play a key role in achieving this goal.

The statement reads in part:

‘‘We have challenges of scavengers and exploiters around the country. We must nip that in the bud, and you military officers understand this better than the civil society."

Read the full statement here:

Source: Legit.ng