Tony Elumelu has refused to confirm if he will run for the presidency in Nigeria anytime in the future

The wealthy banker restated his readiness to support any Nigerian leader, in as much as the individual demonstrates a high level of leadership

Legit.ng reports that Elumelu enjoys a cordial relationship with the incumbent Nigerian leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 elections, Tony Elumelu, the chairman of the United Bank of Africa (UBA) and Heirs Holdings, has said he is ready to unite with "people we believe are providing good leadership".

Speaking in an interview with the Financial Times published on Friday, August 9, Elumelu — although frustrated with Nigeria's past leaders — asserted that everyone does not necessarily have to be president.

'I'm only interested in good leadership' - Elumelu

Asked if he would run for president, the 61-year-old replied:

“People ask me this question (he said laughing).

“All of us don’t have to be president but what we all want is good leadership. We will coalesce around people we believe are providing good leadership.”

Legit.ng reports that in February 2023, Nigeria held its seventh successive election since returning to democracy in May 1999. Longtime political power broker, Bola Tinubu, triumphed in the presidential poll.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain is expected to seek re-election in 2027, and if he does, will still be considered one of the frontrunners.

Elumelu enjoys a cordial relationship with the incumbent Nigerian leader and was recently onboarded into Tinubu's economic team.

