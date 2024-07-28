A strong woman often plays a pivotal role in the life of a successful businessman, providing unwavering support, strategic insight, and emotional stability.

Her influence can drive his ambition, foster resilience, and inspire balanced decision-making, contributing significantly to his overall success and personal growth.

This is the kind of impact that Awele Vivien Elumelu has had on the success of her husband, Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heir Holdings, Transcorp Plc and founder of the United Bank for Africa (UBA).

In addition to being the spouse of a billionaire, she is a medical doctor, a businesswoman, an entrepreneur, and a mother to seven children.

Skilled medical background

Dr. Elumelu holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree from the University of Benin.

Her medical experience spans medicine, surgery, paediatrics, obstetrics, gynaecology, and emergency medicine, having worked at Lagos University Teaching Hospital and Grantham and District Hospital in the United Kingdom.

Aiding businesses with Tony Elumelu Foundation

Awele’s significant contributions to the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) are indispensable. As co-founder and trustee, her visionary leadership and steadfast dedication have shaped the foundation's impact across Africa.

Dr. Elumelu has been instrumental in defining TEF’s strategic direction, guiding its mission to empower entrepreneurs as agents of socioeconomic development.

Her foresight and innovative thinking have fueled the foundation's growth and significance within the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Her hands-on management style has ensured operational efficiency and effectiveness at TEF. Under her leadership, the foundation has established robust systems and processes to maximise impact and maintain accountability.

Dr. Elumelu’s advocacy efforts have also positioned TEF as a thought leader in entrepreneurship development.

She has formed strategic partnerships with governments, corporations, and international organisations, amplifying TEF’s impact and scaling its African programs.

In addition to her role at TEF, Dr. Awele Elumelu serves as a Director on the Board of Heirs Holdings, a family-owned investment company dedicated to improving lives and transforming Africa.

Her extensive investment in the healthcare sector complements her work at TEF, which aims to transform lives across the continent.

Awele's passion for healthcare

She currently holds the esteemed position of chairperson at Avon Healthcare Limited and serves as the CEO of Avon Medical Services Limited, where she spearheads healthcare investments for Heirs Holdings.

Mrs. Elumelu is committed to expanding and improving access to quality healthcare in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation.

Recognising challenges such as poor health infrastructure and inadequate medical coverage, she established Avon Healthcare and Avon Medical Practice to provide affordable medical insurance and services to Nigerians from all walks of life.

This initiative is enhancing access to adequate healthcare services in Nigeria.

Awele's passion for women, children

Dr. Elumelu is the African Ambassador for Gavi, a global health partnership committed to enhancing immunisation access in disadvantaged regions.

In this role, she leverages her expertise and networks to advocate for vaccination and immunisation across Africa, where nearly 10 million children remain under-immunised.

Passionate about the rights of Africans, women, and children, Dr. Elumelu actively promotes the economic philosophy of Africapitalism, which urges the African private sector to lead in the continent's development.

She continues to unite public and private entities to foster economic opportunities, social good, and improved health for all Africans.

Awele is undoubtedly one of the wealthiest female investors on Nigeria's stock exchange owing to the valuation of her shareholdings in various companies, including Heirs Holdings, UBA, Transcorp Plc, and others.

