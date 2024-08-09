President Bola Tinubu's campaigner and supporter, Joe Igbokwe, has lamented a possible cold war between the APC and the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai

Joe Igbokwe, a strong supporter and campaigner of President Bola Tinubu, has expressed concerns about a possible cold war between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai.

Igbokwe, who has been a commissioner and aide to Lagos state governors, wondered why the ruling party ignored the former Kaduna governor, describing him as "a scholar with huge brain".

The APC chieftain expressed worry about the party's stance on El-Rufai's challenges, which the Kaduna State House of Assembly was probing.

Igbokwe in a Facebook post on Thursday, August 8, said:

"I do not know why the leadership of APC Nigeria thinks that a scholar with a huge brain, a bold thinker, a fearless leader, a facilitator, a key player, a team player, and an organizer like Mallam El Rufai can just be ignored as if we do not know how we got here."

Kaduna assembly probes El-Rufai

The Kaduna state house of assembly's ad-hoc committee set up to investigate the administration of El-Rufai recently submitted its report to the house.

Henry Zacharia, the chairman of the committee set up to probe all finances, loans, and contracts awarded during El-Rufai's administration, gave an account of their findings on Wednesday, June 5.

According to Zacharia, most of the loans El-Rufai's administration obtained were used for purposes other than those for which they were obtained. He added that in some cases, due processes were not followed.

El-Rufai speaks on Gov Sani's fate

Legit.ng earlier reported that El-Rufai had predicted the fall of his successor, Governor Uba Sani, over his administration's policies.

El-Rufai urged his supporters to support Sani's government with prayers and not to feel disturbed by the move against him.

The former Kaduna governor added that he remains unperturbed by the move by the state assembly to probe his administration.

